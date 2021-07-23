Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Vodafone posts 3.3% rise in Q1 revenue as Europe returns to growth

2 minute read
1/2

A branded sign is displayed on a Vodafone store in London, Britain May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Mobile operator Vodafone (VOD.L) reported a better-than-expected 3.3% rise in first-quarter service revenue on Friday, including a one-off gain of around 1.0 percentage point following COVID-19 disruption last year.

Chief Executive Nick Read said the company was back to service revenue growth in Europe as well as Africa.

"This growth was broad-based within both Consumer and Business segments, with the vast majority of our markets contributing," he said.

Analysts on average expected a rise of 1.4%.

Vodafone said it maintained momentum in its biggest market Germany, with growth accelerating to 1.4% against 1.2% in Q4, while both Britain and Spain returned to quarter-on-quarter growth as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

Continued price competition in Italy resulted in a 3.6% decline in service revenue against a 7.8% decline in the previous quarter.

Vodafone said it was on track to deliver its full-year targets of 15.0-15.4 billion euros in adjusted earnings and adjusted free cash flow of at least 5.2 billion euros.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:21 AM UTCHungry, thirsty soccer fans help UK retailers return to growth

British retail sales resumed their post-lockdown recovery in June after a surprise fall in May, as soccer fans watching the Euro 2020 tournament loaded up on food and drink to enjoy at home, Britain's statistics agency said.

United KingdomUK 'pingdemic' plans could cover 10,000 workers, minister says
United KingdomThousands descend on UK music festival amid rise in COVID cases
United KingdomUK to launch daily COVID tests in food sector to tackle 'pingdemic'
United KingdomVodafone posts 3.3% rise in Q1 revenue as Europe returns to growth