Europe

We are protecting UK integrity in post-Brexit N.Ireland talks, says PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside 10 Downing Street to meet NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in London, Britain, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was working to ensure the territorial and economic integrity of the United Kingdom when asked about the lack of progress in post-Brexit trade talks on Northern Ireland.

"What we're prioritising is the right and the ability of the people of Northern Ireland to have access, as they should, freely and uninterruptedly to goods and service from the whole of the UK," he told parliament.

"We are working to ensure that we protect the territorial and economic integrity of our country, that's what matters."

