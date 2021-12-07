We don't think COVID Plan B is required - UK's Raab

A person wearing a protective face mask walks past seasonal illuminations on the South Bank, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain will not require stricter domestic COVID restrictions in the run-up to Christmas because vaccines had put the country into a more resilient position than a year ago, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

"We don't think Plan B is required," he told BBC radio. "Why? Because of the success of the vaccine programme."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle

