We must not "pitchfork away" every Chinese investment, says UK PM

A worker adjusts British and China (R) national flags on display for a signing ceremony at the seventh UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue "Roundtable on Public-Private Partnerships" at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to drive Chinese investment away from Britain because of "anti-China spirit", when asked whether the sale of a semiconductor producer would go ahead to Chinese-owned Nexperia.

"I want to make a very, very important point because ... I do not want us, and I do not want anti-China spirit to lead to us trying to pitchfork away ... every investment from China into this country," he told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

