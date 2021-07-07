Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

We must not "pitchfork away" every Chinese investment, says UK PM

1 minute read
1/2

A worker adjusts British and China (R) national flags on display for a signing ceremony at the seventh UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue "Roundtable on Public-Private Partnerships" at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to drive Chinese investment away from Britain because of "anti-China spirit", when asked whether the sale of a semiconductor producer would go ahead to Chinese-owned Nexperia.

"I want to make a very, very important point because ... I do not want us, and I do not want anti-China spirit to lead to us trying to pitchfork away ... every investment from China into this country," he told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:28 AM UTCUK housing boom may derail post-Brexit trade dreams

History suggests Britain's house price surge could threaten hopes of post-Brexit export-powered growth, if finance minister Rishi Sunak uses the housing market to fuel the economy like his predecessors did.

United KingdomBritain's financial bosses could see pay linked to workforce diversity
United KingdomUK daily coronavirus cases surpass 30,000 for first time since January
United KingdomUK to track COVID-19 variants with genomic sequencing across the world
United KingdomUK PM Johnson says assassination of Haitian president is 'abhorrent'