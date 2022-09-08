"We will miss her dearly," Spanish king says of Britain's Queen Elizabeth

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and King Felipe VI of Spain and his wife, Queen Letizia attend the Order Of The Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain June 17, 2019. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MADRID, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Spain's King Felipe sent a telegram with condolences to the British Royal family on Thursday, after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died aged 96.

"You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly," Felipe said in the telegram that was later shared with news outlets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.