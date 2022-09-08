1 minute read
"We will miss her dearly," Spanish king says of Britain's Queen Elizabeth
MADRID, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Spain's King Felipe sent a telegram with condolences to the British Royal family on Thursday, after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died aged 96.
"You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly," Felipe said in the telegram that was later shared with news outlets.
Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Andrei Khalip
