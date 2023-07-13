Factbox: What pay rises will British public sector workers get?

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday set out pay rises of at least 6% for millions of public sector staff, including teachers and some healthcare workers, accepting the recommendations of the independent pay review bodies.

Britain has faced months of strike action by public sector workers over last year's pay offer, with trade unions demanding higher rises than originally recommended by the pay review bodies due to soaring inflation.

WHO ARE THE PAY REVIEW BODIES?

The pay review bodies (PRBs) are independent panels which gather evidence and provide the government with advice on pay for many public sector workers.

There are eight PRBs, who make recommendations on pay in sectors ranging from health workers, teachers, the police, the army and the prison service.

The PRBs have around 6 to 8 members, who are appointed to a term of three years. They come from a range of organisations and are appointed by the prime minister or other ministers.

WHY DO THEY MATTER?

The government is not bound by the PRBs' recommendations and the prime minister and relevant ministers ultimately decide whether to follow their advice.

The PRB's recommendations are usually followed by the government, although there have been previous times when the government has overridden them.

Swathes of public sector workers have taken strike action over the last few months in a dispute over their 2022/23 pay.

Government ministers have consistently cited their respect and acceptance of the independent pay review process as a reason for resisting calls from those workers for higher pay offers, as inflation soared in the country.

WHAT HAVE THEY RECOMMENDED?

Below are the recommendations which the government has announced it has accepted:

HOW DOES IT COMPARE TO PRIVATE SECTOR PAY?

The median pay settlement agreed in the private sector in the three months to the end of April was 5.8%, compared with 5.0% in the public sector - boosted by a pay rise of at least 6.5% for most health workers in Scotland, according to figures from pay data company IDR.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; editing by Sarah Young

