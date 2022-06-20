Factbox: Which British workers are heading for industrial action?

Passengers sit by their luggage on the concourse ahead of a planned national strike by rail workers at Manchester Piccadilly Station in Manchester, Britain, June 20, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British trade unions have warned the country faces a summer of disruption as workers struggling with the mounting cost of living crisis threaten strike action in disputes over pay. read more

Below are some of the industries in which trade unions have either already announced strike action or are planning to ballot for it:

RAILWAYS

Britain faces its biggest rail strike in 30 years this week when tens of thousands of staff across the country walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday over pay freezes and job cuts. Workers on London's Underground will also strike on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Unions representing rail and transport workers are currently balloting for further action next month across several rail operators as well as Network Rail, the owner and infrastructure manager of most of the rail network in Britain.

COURTS

Criminal barristers have voted to strike from June 27.

SCHOOLS

The NASUWT Teachers' Union has said it will ballot members for industrial action in November if their pay award falls short of their demand for a 12% increase.

HOSPITALS

The British Medical Association has said it will prepare a ballot for industrial action unless the government hikes pay for junior doctors.

AIRPORTS

Hundreds of British Airways check-in staff are being balloted by the Unite Union for industrial action in a dispute over pay. If workers vote in favour of action, it is expected to take place in July.

TELECOMS

Workers at telecoms firm BT Group (BT.L), which includes BT, Openreach and EE, are being balloted for strike action over pay. The result of the vote is expected by the end of June and the Communication Workers Union are threatening a "summer of disruption".

POST OFFICES

The Communication Workers Union said Post Office counter staff and supply chain workers walked out in early June in a dispute over pay, closing more than 100 Post Offices.

BUSES

Arriva bus workers in Yorkshire in northern England have been taking part in an indefinite strike since June 6 in a row over pay.

BINS

Bin workers in various areas around the country have either already undertaken or threatened strike actions, disrupting waste collections.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.