Factbox: Which UK government lockdown parties are police investigating?

Members of media gather outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - An update from an internal inquiry into potential breaches of lockdown rules by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff, covering more than a dozen social gatherings, including alcohol-fuelled parties in Downing Street, was published on Monday. read more

Police last week said they would launch an investigation, having received information from the internal inquiry into events at Number 10 Downing Street and other government offices.

Below is a list of which events police are investigating, and which they are not:

UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

- May 20, 2020: a gathering in the garden of No. 10 Downing Street for No. 10 staff.

- June 18, 2020: a gathering in the Cabinet Office, on the departure of a Downing Street official.

- June 19, 2020: a gathering in the Cabinet room in Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday.

- Nov. 13, 2020: a gathering in the Downing Street apartment; and a gathering in Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser.

- Dec. 17, 2020: a gathering in Cabinet Office, to hold an online Christmas quiz for the Cabinet Secretary's private office; a gathering in Cabinet Office on the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official; and a gathering in Downing Street on the departure of an official.

- 18 December 2020: a gathering in Downing Street ahead of the Christmas break.

- 14 January 2021; a gathering in Downing Street on the departure of two officials.

- 16 April 2021: A gathering in Downing Street on the departure of a senior official; A gathering in Downing Street on the departure of another official.

NOT UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

- May 15, 2020; a photograph showing a number of groups in the garden of Downing Street.

- Nov. 27, 2020: a gathering in Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser.

- Dec. 10, 2020: a gathering in the Department for Education ahead of the Christmas break.

- Dec. 15, 2020: a gathering in No. 10 Downing Street for an online Christmas quiz.

Reporting by Muvija M and William James; editing by Michael Holden

