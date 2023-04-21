Why has Dominic Raab resigned as British deputy prime minister?















LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday following an independent investigation into allegation that he bullied colleagues.

WHAT DID RAAB SAY IN HIS RESIGNATION LETTER?

Raab told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the letter the inquiry had dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against him and that it had set a dangerous precedent for government ministers.

Raab also said the report had concluded he had not once "sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone".

He gave an apology: "I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice."

'DANGEROUS PRECEDENT'

"In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent," Raab said.

"It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people."

He also said he raised with Sunak "a number of improprieties that came to light during the course of this inquiry" and called for a separate review.

Raab said those improprieties included "the systematic leaking of skewed and fabricated claims to the media in breach of the rules of the inquiry and the Civil Service Code of Conduct ... I hope these will be independently reviewed".

Raab, who also previously served as Britain's foreign minister, said he would remain supportive of Sunak and the government.

WHEN DID THE INQUIRY BEGIN?

Raab requested the investigation in November into two formal complaints about his behaviour. A month later it was widened to include five further formal complaints.

He said at the time he had been notified of complaints from when he was foreign minister and justice minister.

Raab had said he was confident he had behaved professionally throughout. Sunak initially defended his deputy when the allegations surfaced, saying he did not recognise allegations that Raab had bullied staff.

The report has not been published yet, and there has been no comment yet from Sunak.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Muvija M; editing by William James











