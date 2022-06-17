Wikileaks says will appeal Assange extradition

The logo of the Wikileaks website is pictured on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken in Tokyo November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Wikileaks said Julian Assange would appeal his extradition from Britain to the United States. read more

"Today is not the end of the fight. It is only the beginning of a new legal battle. We will appeal through the legal system," a statement posted on the Wikileaks Twitter accounts said.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and William James; Editing by Kate Holton

