Wikileaks says will appeal Assange extradition
LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Wikileaks said Julian Assange would appeal his extradition from Britain to the United States. read more
"Today is not the end of the fight. It is only the beginning of a new legal battle. We will appeal through the legal system," a statement posted on the Wikileaks Twitter accounts said.
Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and William James; Editing by Kate Holton
