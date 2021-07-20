Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Wise revenue grows 43% in Q1 as customer numbers jump

1 minute read

A smartphone with the Wise logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Money transfer company Wise Plc (WISEa.L) on Tuesday said revenue reached 123.5 million pounds ($168.66 million) in the first quarter of its financial year, up 43% from a year earlier.

The London-based firm processed 16.4 billion pounds in cross border payments, up 54% year on year, it said in its first trading update as a public company.

Wise, which made its debut on the London Stock Exchange earlier this month, said 3.7 million customers transacted using its platform over the period. Personal customers grew 28% from a year earlier to reach 3.4 million, while the number of business customers rose 56%. read more

The company expects to continue the year in line with its prior forward looking guidance, it said.

($1 = 0.7322 pounds)

Reporting by Anna Irrera Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:25 AM UTCRunning low on battery power: Brexit Britain faces an acid test

Britain has set a fast pace in the electric vehicle race with its 2030 ban on sales of new fossil fuel-powered cars and has offered 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to jump start its battery industry and associated supply chain.

United KingdomUK PM Johnson dismissed COVID-19 lockdown as only elderly would die, ex-aide says
United KingdomBritain's opposition Labour Party considers cutting staff to save costs - source
United KingdomFormer UK PM showed 'lack of judgement' over Greensill lobbying, parliament committee says
United KingdomNew BoE rate-setter Mann warns against early end to stimulus