Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Wood Mackenzie buys consultancy Roskill to expand energy transition offering

1 minute read

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Friday it had acquired privately-owned Roskill as it expands its expertise in the metals and materials crucial for the energy transition.

"Combining Roskill’s capabilities with Wood Mackenzie reinforces our ability to provide comprehensive, integrated analysis across the energy, and metals and mining value chain," said Neal Anderson, Wood Mackenzie's president.

Edinburgh-based Wood Mackenzie, owned by Verisk Analytics (VRSK.O), specialises in commercial intelligence for the natural resources sector.

Roskill, which describes itself as a "leader in critical materials supply chain intelligence", was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London.

Wood Mackenzie also appointed Valerie Purvis as global head of metals and mining, which will include Roskill, in addition to her current role as head of the chemicals business.

Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:19 PM UTCEmbarrassing defeat as UK PM Johnson's party loses out at election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered an embarrassing defeat in a election on the outskirts of London on Friday, when his governing Conservative Party lost a previously safe parliamentary seat to the Liberal Democrats.

United KingdomUK's Johnson "very confident" about lifting restrictions on July 19
United KingdomBritain reports steep rise in weekly Delta variant cases
United KingdomUK retail sales dip as consumers, freed from lockdown, dine out
United KingdomTesco "very keen" for resolution to UK-EU sausage spat