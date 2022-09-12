Factbox: World leaders to come to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A structure has been raised around Queen Victoria Monument for the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at The Mall, in London, Britain, September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignatories will attend.

The following have said they will come to London.

- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States

- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania

- Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany

- Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland

- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

