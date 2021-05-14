Skip to main content

United KingdomWorld must act now to avoid climate catastrophe, UK's COP26 chief says

COP26 President Alok Sharma rehearses a speech at Whitelee Windfarm, with six months to go until the U.N. Climate Change Conference, just outside Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Pool

The world must act now to slow global warming otherwise there will be a climate catastrophe, COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Friday.

"Human activity is damaging our earth, is imperiling this brilliant jewel," Sharma said.

"And if we do not act now, the science tells us these effects will become more frequent and more brutal, that we will witness a scale of global catastrophe the likes of which the world has not seen."

