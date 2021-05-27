Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

Wrong to say tens of thousands died unnecessarily from COVID, UK minister says

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

It is not right to say that tens of thousands of people died unnecessarily from COVID-19 as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide claimed, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday.

"I think it is (wrong)," Jenrick told BBC radio said of the allegation made by Dominic Cummings to lawmakers on Wednesday.

“You have to remember that we didn’t have all of the facts at the time that the decisions were being taken. Nobody could doubt for one moment that the prime minister was doing anything other than acting with the best of motives with the information and the advice that was available to him.”

