Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Young children among migrants rescued from English Channel

1 minute read
1/2

A migrant rescued from the English Channel carries a child after arriving on a Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) boat at Dungeness, Britain, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

DUNGENESS, England, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Two small children were among the dozens of migrants rescued from the English Channel on Tuesday after a summer that has seen record numbers attempt the dangerous journey from France.

This year, hundreds of boats carrying migrants have attempted the dangerous crossing from France to England, often in small, inflatable dinghies that get into difficulties in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. read more

On one day in August, at least 482 migrants crossed the Channel by boat, a record daily number. read more

Reuters witnesses on Tuesday saw two boats arrive at the headland of Dungeness in Kent, southeast England, one of the closest points to France in Britain. On one, two men were each accompanied by a young child.

The migrants were carried by Royal National Lifeboat Institution vessels to a shingle beach on a clear day, where they were met by police and border force officers who helped carry the children to shore.

In July, the RNLI received a surge of donations in a show of public support after some volunteers received abuse over the rescues.

Reporting by Will Russell and Peter Nicholls, Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:51 PM UTC

UK PM Johnson raises taxes to tackle health and social care crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis, angering some in his governing party by breaking election promises.

United Kingdom
UK employers say Johnson's tax hike will cost jobs
United Kingdom
Britain reports 209 daily deaths from COVID, highest since March
United Kingdom
UK's Sunak to set out post-COVID spending squeeze next month
United Kingdom
Young children among migrants rescued from English Channel