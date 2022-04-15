Ukraine agrees to financial support from Japan, Canada

The remnants of a house, that residents say was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has agreed to receive 13 billion yen in financial support from the Japanese government and also signed an agreement for 500 million Canadian dollars in support from Canada, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday.

"These are funds to finance our primary needs .... We are negotiating assistance at all levels with everyone who can help," he said in a televised video address.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets

