Ukraine aims to open three safe corridors, including for private cars from Mariupol

A service member of pro-Russian troops walks near an apartment building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine hopes to open three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She said this would include trying to establish a safe corridor for people to leave the encircled southern port city of Mariupol in private vehicles.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

