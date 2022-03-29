1 minute read
Ukraine aims to open three safe corridors, including for private cars from Mariupol
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, March 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine hopes to open three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
She said this would include trying to establish a safe corridor for people to leave the encircled southern port city of Mariupol in private vehicles.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.