Ukraine announces no new humanitarian corridors, fears Russian 'provocations'

1 minute read

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive a multiple rocket launcher with the symbols "Z" painted on its sides in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has no plans to open any humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged cities on Monday because of intelligence reports warning of possible Russian "provocations" along the routes, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

