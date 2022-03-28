1 minute read
Ukraine announces no new humanitarian corridors, fears Russian 'provocations'
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, March 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has no plans to open any humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged cities on Monday because of intelligence reports warning of possible Russian "provocations" along the routes, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.