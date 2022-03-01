Ukraine asks China to make Russia stop war - foreign ministry

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LVIV, Ukraine, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked his Chinese counterpart in a phone call on Tuesday to use Beijing's ties with Moscow to stop Russia's military invasion of its neighbour, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Kuleba Beijing was ready to make every effort to help end the war through diplomacy.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Jon Boyle

