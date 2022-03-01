1 minute read
Ukraine asks China to make Russia stop war - foreign ministry
LVIV, Ukraine, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked his Chinese counterpart in a phone call on Tuesday to use Beijing's ties with Moscow to stop Russia's military invasion of its neighbour, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Kuleba Beijing was ready to make every effort to help end the war through diplomacy.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Jon Boyle
