Ukraine calls for boycotts of global firms that stay open in Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Mevlut Cavusoglu, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Antalya, Turkey March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday sanctions pressure should be increased on Russia and called for a global boycott of international companies that have kept their operations open in Russia.

In a briefing on the war between Russia and Ukraine, Kuleba also called for international ports to bar passage to Russian ships and cargo. read more

"International businesses must leave Russia, both for moral and practical reasons," Kuleba said.

Russia has been hit by a series of international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Kuleba said he believed another round of sanctions was imminent.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.