Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday Russia must urgently observe a temporary ceasefire to allow repairs on a power line to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, saying radiation could be leaked if an electricity outage continues.

"Reserve diesel generators have a 48-hour capacity to power the Chornobyl NPP. After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent," he said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Matthias Williams, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.