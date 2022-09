KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed on Friday that he, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the speaker of parliament had signed a formal fast-track membership application for the NATO military alliance.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder; writing Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.