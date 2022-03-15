Ukraine crisis shows need to reform UN Security Council -Japan for min

Japan’s Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, talks with the Ukrainian ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2022. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign minister said on Tuesday Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed the need to reform the Security Council of the United Nations, on which the country holds a permanent seat.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular news conference Japan would do its utmost to reform the council, as he made an appeal for the Asian nation to become a permanent member.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.