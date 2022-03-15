1 minute read
Ukraine crisis shows need to reform UN Security Council -Japan for min
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign minister said on Tuesday Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed the need to reform the Security Council of the United Nations, on which the country holds a permanent seat.
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a regular news conference Japan would do its utmost to reform the council, as he made an appeal for the Asian nation to become a permanent member.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.