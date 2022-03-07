1 minute read
Ukraine demands end to attacks on civilians before talks with Russia
LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak urged Russia to halt attacks on civilians on Monday as he prepared to start a third round of talks with Russian officials on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"In a few minutes, we will start talking to representatives of a country that seriously believes large-scale violence against civilians is an argument. Prove that this is not the case," he said on Twitter.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
