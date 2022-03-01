1 minute read
Ukraine demands withdrawal of Russian troops - presidential aide
LVIV, Ukraine, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine was seeking an end to hostilities and withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory, a presidential aide said on Tuesday, adding that Kyiv would not agree to a break up of Ukraine's territory or allow invading troops to remain on its land.
Presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych did not respond to a question on when talks with Russia could resume.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Jon Boyle
