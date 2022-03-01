Ukraine demands withdrawal of Russian troops - presidential aide

A military helicopter is seen on a field during Russia's invasion of Ukraine at an unidentified location in this still image taken from video released by the Russian Ministry of Defence February 28, 2022. Russian Ministry of Defence/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine was seeking an end to hostilities and withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory, a presidential aide said on Tuesday, adding that Kyiv would not agree to a break up of Ukraine's territory or allow invading troops to remain on its land.

Presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych did not respond to a question on when talks with Russia could resume.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.