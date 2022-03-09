1 minute read
Ukraine does not know what's happening at occupied nuclear plants, says energy minister
LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian authorities do not know what the radiation levels are at Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as they have not heard about what is happening there since it was seized by Russian troops, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Wednesday.
He said Ukraine also had no control over what was happening at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where it said 400 Russian troops were stationed.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
