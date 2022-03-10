1 minute read
Ukraine economic adviser says war damage tops $100 billion so far
WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's top government economic adviser Oleg Ustenko said on Thursday that invading Russian forces have so far destroyed at least $100 billion worth of infrastructure, buildings and other physical assets.
Ustenko, chief economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told an online event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics that the war has caused 50% of Ukrainian businesses to shut down completely, while the other half are operating at well below their capacity.
Reporting by David Lawder
