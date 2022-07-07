Ukraine expects Britain's support to continue after Johnson's resignation
KYIV, July 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects Britain's support to continue despite the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said, thanking Johnson for defending Ukraine's interests after Russia's invasion.
"We all heard this news (of Johnson's resignation) with sadness. Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you," Zelenskiy's office said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by phone.
"We have no doubt that Great Britain's support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special." read more
