Ukraine expects Britain's support to continue after Johnson's resignation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walk to Mykhailivska Square, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, July 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects Britain's support to continue despite the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said, thanking Johnson for defending Ukraine's interests after Russia's invasion.

"We all heard this news (of Johnson's resignation) with sadness. Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you," Zelenskiy's office said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by phone.

"We have no doubt that Great Britain's support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special." read more

Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage

