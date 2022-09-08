Ukraine has struck more than 400 Russian targets with HIMARS - U.S. top general

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the American military's Ramstein Air Base, near Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has struck over 400 Russian targets with U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday.

"We are seeing real and measurable gains from Ukraine in the use of these systems. For example, the Ukrainians have struck over 400 targets with the HIMARS and they've had devastating effect", he told reporters at Ramstein air base in southern Germany after a meeting of U.S.-allied ministers to discuss how to give Kyiv long-term support in countering Russia's invasion.

Reporting by Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Sabine Siebold

