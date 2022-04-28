Ukraine has suffered serious losses, but not as many as Russia -aide to president

Rescuers work at a site of a building damaged by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 28, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

April 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suffered serious losses in the war with Russia but Moscow's forces have lost many more soldiers, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video posted online.

The aide, Oleksiy Arestovych, said the military situation was difficult but controllable.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler

