Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians through 10 safe corridors on Thursday

Local residents walk past a burned building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

April 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine hopes to evacuate trapped civilians through 10 humanitarian corridors on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, but residents trying to leave the besieged city of Mariupol will have to use their own vehicles

Reporting By Natalia Zinets

