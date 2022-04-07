1 minute read
Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians through 10 safe corridors on Thursday
April 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine hopes to evacuate trapped civilians through 10 humanitarian corridors on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, but residents trying to leave the besieged city of Mariupol will have to use their own vehicles
Reporting By Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage
