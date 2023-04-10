Ukraine minister says India should be pragmatic in securing energy, defence resources

[1/2] Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine speaks following her address to the United Nations Security Council at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., January 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar















NEW DELHI, April 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's deputy foreign minister on Monday said India should be pragmatic in securing its resources, including energy and defence equipment.

"We are not in the position of instructing India in their economic ties with other countries. We only think it is crucial to diversify all of the resources, not only energy but also military resources," Emine Dzhaparova told reporters, responding to a question on India-Russia ties.

Dzhaparova is due to meet India's deputy national security adviser and a junior foreign minister during a four-day visit to New Delhi.

Reporting by Rupam Jain, Writing by Shivam Patel











