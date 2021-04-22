Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

WorldUkraine "monitoring the situation" after Russia's order to withdraw forces

Reuters
1 minute read
1/3

Service members of the Russian airborne forces wait before boarding Ilyushin Il-76 transport planes during drills at a military aerodrome in the Azov Sea port of Taganrog, Russia April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukraine said on Thursday it was monitoring the situation in its eastern regions following reports that Russia had ordered its armed forces to return to their places of deployment after drills near the Ukrainian border.

Asked about the reports of the Russian troop withdrawal, Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said: "We are monitoring the situation."

RIA news agency said earlier on Thursday that Russia had ordered its top army command to begin returning troops to their permanent bases inside the country from Friday. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 3:13 PM UTCU.S. deepens emissions target at climate summit, goal called ‘game changing’

The Biden administration on Thursday pledged at a U.S. climate summit attended by world leaders to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, a target it hopes will spur other big countries to raise their ambition to combat global warming.

World'Beg, borrow, steal': the fight for oxygen among New Delhi's hospitals
WorldThe legal war between the Saudis and their former spymaster
WorldChad on edge as rebels threaten to advance on capital after president's death
WorldCzechs order Russia to sharply cut embassy staffing