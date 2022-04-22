Ukraine official: humanitarian corridor out of Mariupol might be opened Sat

People walk near a destroyed tank and damaged buildings in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

April 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Friday said "there is a possibility" a humanitarian corridor out of the besieged port city of Mariupol could be opened up on Saturday.

"Watch the official announcements tomorrow morning. If all goes well, I will confirm," she said in an online address to people waiting to be evacuated.

