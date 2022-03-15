1 minute read
Ukraine parliament extends martial law by a month
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to extend martial law for another 30 days from March 26, approving a bill submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation," the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.