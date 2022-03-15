Ukraine parliament extends martial law by a month

Ukrainian lawmakers attend a session of parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to extend martial law for another 30 days from March 26, approving a bill submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation," the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.