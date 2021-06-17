Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ukraine PM says Estonia to provide 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

A medical worker shows a syringe with the Chinese-developed CoronaVac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a clinic in Kyiv, Ukraine April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Thursday that Estonia would allocate 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine.

"We appreciate the support of our partners," Shmygal wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine has lagged behind other European countries in vaccinating its 41 million citizens. To date, 1,594,083 people have had their first shot as of June 16 while around 2.23 million COVID-19 cases and 51,902 deaths have been registered.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

