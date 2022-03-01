Ukraine president accuses Russia of 'state terrorism' in Kharkiv

A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

LVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russian artillery attacks on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv amounted to state terrorism and called on the international community to recognise it as such.

"The terror aims to break us, to break our resistance," he said in a video address shared on social media describing Kyiv and Kharkiv as Russia's main targets.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Edmund Blair

