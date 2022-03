Ukraine president asks Japan to step up sanctions pressure on Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Italian parliament as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 22, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION

March 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Japan on Wednesday to increase sanctions pressure on Russia by introducing a trade embargo on Russian goods.

Addressing the parliament in Tokyo via video link, Zelenskiy thanked Japan for leading the way among Asian countries in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and introducing sanctions.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

