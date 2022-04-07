Ukraine to press West for full energy embargo on Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (not pictured) at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

BRUSSELS, April 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine will keep up demands on the West for an oil and gas embargo on Russia after its invasion of the country, the Ukrainian foreign minister said on Thursday.

Dmytro Kuleba also called for the dispatch of more planes, air defence systems, missiles and military vehicles from NATO allies.

"We will continue to insist on full oil and gas embargo," he told reporters at NATO, speaking alongside Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation".

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

