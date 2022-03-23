1 minute read
Ukraine prosecutor's office says 121 children killed in war
LVIV, March 23 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine has killed 121 children so far, the office of the prosecutor general said on Wednesday in a message on the Telegram app, adding that the number of wounded children stood at 167.
Reuters could not immediately verify the details.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
