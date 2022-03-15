1 minute read
Ukraine raises $185 mln at debt auction for war effort, says finance ministry
LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine raised 5.4 billion hryvnias ($185 million) on Tuesday at a third auction of local one-year bonds to raise money for its fight against Russian forces, the finance ministry said in a statement.
After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian government said it hoped to raise about $1.36 billion through new hryvnia bond issues.
($1 = 29.2500 hryvnias)
