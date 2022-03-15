Ukraine raises $185 mln at debt auction for war effort, says finance ministry

An interior view shows an apartment inside a residential building damaged by an airstrike, as Russia?s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine raised 5.4 billion hryvnias ($185 million) on Tuesday at a third auction of local one-year bonds to raise money for its fight against Russian forces, the finance ministry said in a statement.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian government said it hoped to raise about $1.36 billion through new hryvnia bond issues.

($1 = 29.2500 hryvnias)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.