Ukraine to receive more U.S. Javelin and Stinger missiles within days, Ukraine official says

A Ukrainian service member unpacks Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine, March 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine will receive a new shipment of U.S. weapons within days, including Javelin and Stinger missiles, Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a televised interview on Saturday.

“The (weapons) will be on the territory of our country in the nearest future. We are talking about days,” Danilov said.

Ukraine's allies have delivered planeloads of weapons shipments to bolster its military against the Russian invasion. Russia has criticised such deliveries from NATO member states.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.