1 minute read
Ukraine-Russia grains deal to be signed in Turkey this afternoon - U.N.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
GENEVA, July 22 (Reuters) - A grains agreement will be signed in Istanbul, Turkey this afternoon, a U.N. spokesperson said on Friday, adding that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as well as parties from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will be present.
"The signature of this agreement … is expected to take place this afternoon at 4:30 Istanbul time (1330 GMT)," U.N. spokesperson Michele Zaccheo told a Geneva press briefing.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Emma Farge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.