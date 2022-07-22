Ukraine-Russia grains deal to be signed in Turkey this afternoon - U.N.

Ears of wheat are seen in a field of farmer Mykola Tereshchenko, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Khreshchate, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

GENEVA, July 22 (Reuters) - A grains agreement will be signed in Istanbul, Turkey this afternoon, a U.N. spokesperson said on Friday, adding that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as well as parties from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey will be present.

"The signature of this agreement … is expected to take place this afternoon at 4:30 Istanbul time (1330 GMT)," U.N. spokesperson Michele Zaccheo told a Geneva press briefing.

Reporting by Emma Farge

