Ukraine-Russia talks have restarted, Ukrainian negotiator says
LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Kyiv and Moscow resumed talks on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday after a pause on Monday, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said.
"Consultations on the main negotiation platform renewed. General regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country," he wrote on Twitter.
Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage
