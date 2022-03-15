Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Ukraine-Russia talks have restarted, Ukrainian negotiator says

1 minute read

Russia's and Ukraine's flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Kyiv and Moscow resumed talks on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday after a pause on Monday, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said.

"Consultations on the main negotiation platform renewed. General regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country," he wrote on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters