Ukraine says 1,170 civilians have been killed in Mariupol since Russian invasion

Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine March 3, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. Twitter @AyBurlachenko via REUTERS

DAKAR, March 9 (Reuters) - At least 1,170 civilians have been killed in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol since the start of the Russian invasion, a Ukrainian state information agency said on Wednesday, citing figures from Mariupol's deputy mayor.

"At least 1,170 people have been killed and 47 were buried in a mass grave today," deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov was quoted as saying. "People are without water, heat, electricity, gas, residents are melting snow to drink."

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

