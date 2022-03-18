Ukraine says 130 people have been rescued so far from bombed Mariupol theatre

General view of the remains of the drama theatre which was hit by a bomb when hundreds of people were sheltering inside, amid ongoing Russia's invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 18, 2022. Azov Handout/ via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine March 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova on Friday said 130 people had been rescued so far from the rubble of a theatre hit by an air strike on Wednesday in the besieged eastern city of Mariupol.

In a televised address, Denisova said rescue work was ongoing at the site, where many people were sheltering underground before the building was hit, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson

