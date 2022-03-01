1 minute read
Ukraine says five people killed in Russian attack on Kyiv TV tower
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - An attack by Russian forces on a television tower in Kyiv killed five people, the Ukrainian emergency services said on Tuesday in a statement on television.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.