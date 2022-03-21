1 minute read
Ukraine says no agreement reached to evacuate Mariupol civilians on Monday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Agreement has been reached on creating eight humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Monday but the city of Mariupol is not among them, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
She said efforts to reach Mariupol with humanitarian supplies continued to fail.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.