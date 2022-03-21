Ukraine says no agreement reached to evacuate Mariupol civilians on Monday

Local residents walk near residential buildings which were damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Agreement has been reached on creating eight humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Monday but the city of Mariupol is not among them, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She said efforts to reach Mariupol with humanitarian supplies continued to fail.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

