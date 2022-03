Ukraine says Russia may have fired at Odessa airport

LVIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday authorities were looking into information about possible Russian rocket or artillery fire on the airport of Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odessa.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens

